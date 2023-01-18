Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov sits out warmups to avoid wearing Pride-themed jersey

Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not participate in the Flyers warmups ahead of their Pride Night game on Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks.

The team was wearing Pride-themed warmup jerseys with rainbow numbers and nameplates in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community. This is not the first time the Flyers have held Pride Night celebrations but was the first time the team wore Pride-themed warmup jerseys.

Following the game, coach John Tortorella said, “With Provy, he’s being true to himself and to his religion” as an explanation for why he didn’t skate in warmups. Tortorella said he did not consider sitting Provorov from the game because of his decision and added that he respects that Provorov is always true to himself. Provorov played 22 minutes and 45 seconds of the Flyers’ 5-2 win over the Ducks.

