John Tortorella will face the Boston Bruins, the Buffalo Sabres, the Washington Capitals, and the New York Islanders in his first preseason as Flyers head coach. The Flyers on Tuesday released their six-game preseason schedule, which will begin Sept. 24 with a home game against the Bruins.

They will play the Bruins and Islanders both home and away, and the Capitals and Sabres once each. The slate also features an away back-to-back, one in TD Garden against the Bruins on Oct. 1 and the other in UBS Arena against the Islanders on Oct. 2.

» READ MORE: Five years after selecting Nolan Patrick at No. 2, the Flyers must get it right in the 2022 draft

The full preseason schedule is listed below:

- vs. Boston, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center

- at Buffalo, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m., HBSC Arena

- vs. Washington, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center

- at Boston, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m., TD Garden

- at New York Islanders, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., UBS Arena

- vs. New York Islanders, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center

Last season, the Flyers went 1-2 against the Bruins, 0-3 against the Sabres, 2-2 against the Capitals, and 1-3 against the Islanders. Both the Bruins (51-26-5) and the Capitals (44-26-12) made the playoffs with respective sixth-place and eighth-place finishes in the Eastern Conference. The Islanders (37-35-10) finished ninth in the conference, and the Sabres (32-39-11) placed 11th.

Like the Flyers, both the Islanders and the Bruins will be playing under new coaches. The Islanders fired Barry Trotz and promoted Lane Lambert, one of his assistant coaches. Lambert is a first-time head coach. The Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy and replaced him with Jim Montgomery, most recently an assistant coach with the St. Louis Blues and formerly the head coach of the Dallas Stars.

The Flyers’ preseason schedule wraps up on October 4 against the Islanders. The full 82-game regular-season schedule is expected to be released shortly.