On July 17, 2021, after landing Ryan Ellis from the Nashville Predators in a three-way trade, the Flyers were confident they had acquired a bona fide top-pair defenseman and the perfect partner for Ivan Provorov.

For the first three games of last season, they looked to be right, as Ellis scored points (a goal and three assists total) in his first three games with the team, compiled a plus-three rating, and the Flyers started 2-0-1. Ellis wound up playing just one more game (Nov. 13 vs. Dallas) for the rest of the season with a mysterious injury.

On Thursday, general manager Chuck Fletcher told the media on the first day of training camp at The Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, that Ellis, 31, is unlikely to play this season either. He also provided the best insight into the injury revealing that it involves Ellis’ psoas, hip, and abductor and that there is a “possibility” it could threaten the remainder of his career.

The statement from Fletcher comes after months of speculation about Ellis’ health, which has included very few updates and an unwillingness to put a timetable on Ellis’ potential return.

Back on April 30 in his exit interview, Ellis described the injury as a “multilayered” issue in his “pelvic region,” but he sounded upbeat that there was finally a rehab plan and strategy in place.

“My whole life has been built around playing hockey and that got taken away from me; it’s been draining,” Ellis said at the time. “With the plan we have and the steps we’re going to take in order to get back ready for next year, I haven’t been this excited in months because I finally have an approach and a path clear to go.”

That plan seems to have never gotten off the ground, as Ellis remains sidelined indefinitely. The 11-year NHL veteran described dealing with the injury last season as “the hardest year of my life.”

The Flyers acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes and also brought back veteran blueliner Justin Braun this offseason with Ellis’ status uncertain.

