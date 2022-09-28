For Flyers fans, Travis Konecny and James van Riemsdyk were the headliners in the second preseason game, a Tuesday night 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. But Flyers management came to watch everyone else.

While Konecny and van Riemsdyk are both looking for bounce-back years, the rest of the players who dressed for the Flyers are fighting to simply make the team. However, unlike the Sabres’ Brandon Biro, the Flyers hopefuls didn’t make strong cases.

On defense, they gave up a lot of opportunities around the net and had to catch up to plays rather than breaking them up from the start. The first line, with the Flyers veterans, provided a lot of the offense. The power play didn’t score.

Some players had quietly strong games, like Noah Cates, who continued to do the small things coaches like. But no one stood out like they did in the first preseason game, which was filled with physicality and skillful plays. Things got a bit chippier as the Flyers attempted to tie the game in the final minutes, but much of that was led by the top line.

TK’s tiny adjustments

After two rough seasons in a row, something had to give for Konecny. He decided to change up his offseason. Returning to Philadelphia, he said the changes to his training won’t be obvious to outsiders. They come in the form of quiet reminders to himself about getting the small details right through practices and games.

While the changes weren’t heard, they were seen Tuesday night. Konecny broke away early, getting a step on the Sabres despite his tired legs from Tortorella camps, and had an open shot at the net. He shot it right into the goalie. It looked a lot like Konecny’s many frustrating attempts last season when he’d pepper goalies to no avail.

But Konecny found himself with another try when van Riemsdyk set him up with a breakaway pass. This time, Konecny ripped the shot right past Sabres goalie Craig Anderson. Konecny said he was trying to get back to doing the things he did during his All Star season, and the shot looked much like the days he was known as a sniper.

First line Frost

On Saturday, Frost picked up where he left off, working with Owen Tippett on a line after the two of them found success together last season on a line of youngsters. On Tuesday, management switched it up.

While Tippett stayed back with the non-game group, Frost centered a line with the most experienced players on the ice, van Riemsdyk and Konecny. Working on the top line, Frost got to work with more skilled players to match his own style of play.

While Konecny and van Riemsdyk are locks on the NHL roster, Frost still has a lot to prove, and that showed in his ice time. He led the forwards in time on the ice, putting in minutes on both the power play and the penalty kill. He showed some jump on defense, getting his stick in to break up plays, and he drew a penalty to send the team on a power play.

Early in the game, Frost’s line gave up a goal, but they rebounded quickly to tie it with a quick, efficient transition that led to Konecny’s goal. Frost finished with a point, two shots on goal and a 55 percent faceoff percentage.

Goalie battle wages on

As they continue looking for Carter Hart’s backup, Flyers management once again split the game between goalies. However, this time, the time was split between Samuel Ersson and Troy Groesnick instead of Groesnick and Felix Sandstrom.

Groesnick gave up one early when Brandon Biro shot from the left faceoff circle, through Frost and York and past Groesnick’s left shoulder. It was the Sabres’ second shot of the game.

Groesnick faced eight more shots after that. While he stopped them, he struggled to control the rebounds, and his defensemen stopped the puck from trickling past the goal line or going straight to the opponent several times. However, many the shots were originating from right in front of him.

But the shot he gave up came from above the right faceoff circle on a wrist shot from Biro. Groesnick stopped 12 of 14 shots.

Ersson took over in the third and stopped all seven goals he faced.

What’s next

The Flyers return home for the second game of their back-to-back, a 7 p.m. game against the Washington Capitals in Wells Fargo Center.