Headed to the Wells Fargo Center for the Flyers game on Sunday against the San Jose Sharks? Looking for somewhere to watch Game 5 of the Phillies’ NLCS series against the San Diego Padres? Fear not, the Wells Fargo Center is offering a way for you to enjoy both games.

Doors to the arena for Sunday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the San Jose Sharks will open early at 2 p.m. for ticketholders. The Phillies game, which starts at 2:37 p.m., will be shown on televisions in the East Food Hall and bar (where Chickie’s and Pete’s, Shake Shack, and Lorenzo and Sons Pizza are located on the main concourse).

The Wells Fargo Center is also offering discounted food and beverages in the same location. Ticketed fans can enjoy $5 beers and $1 hot dogs while watching the Phillies fight for a World Series berth. The Phillies and Padres are currently tied at one game apiece in their NLCS series.

Sunday’s game against the Sharks marks the beginning of a three-game homestand for the Flyers to wrap up the month. They will take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 27, and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Oct. 29.