Flyers to take part in 2024 NHL Stadium Series against New Jersey Devils on Feb. 17

The NHL announced Saturday that the Flyers will kick off the league’s Stadium Series against the New Jersey Devils at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 17, 2024

Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union, the NHL Stadium Series will take place from Feb. 17-18 — and will be the first time featuring two matchups between four teams. On the first day, the Flyers will play the New Jersey Devils, who will act as host. The New York Islanders will host the New York Rangers the next day.

Game times have not been released yet, but ESPN is scheduled to broadcast both games.

The Flyers have not been featured in a Stadium Series game since 2019, when they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3, in overtime at Lincoln Financial Field. More recently, they played in an outdoor game (not a Stadium Series game) in Lake Tahoe in 2021. They lost 7-3 to the Boston Bruins.

NHL Chief Content Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Steve Mayer and NHL Executive Vice President of Events Dean Matsuzaki said they’ve been looking to work with MetLife Stadium, which has been a challenge since two NFL teams play there. Since the Devils will act as hosts, the plan is toemphasize the culture of New Jersey.

“It’s our goal that when somebody tunes in to watch this, whether they’re in the New York area, they’re in Iowa, they’re in California, or they’re overseas, they know we’re playing in New Jersey,” Mayer said. “It will be the first time four NHL teams have played each other in the same outdoor venue in front of fans.”

Mayer says that the doubleheader will keep things “fresh” with a goal of bringing something new to the Stadium Series and are working on trying to score a local artist to headline a concert.

Mayer joked they’d love to get Bruce Springsteen’s number.

If the doubleheader works, Mayer said they will look to repeat the experience. So far, the biggest scheduling conflicts have been making sure the experience for the players, like the family skate the day before, is preserved.

The two games will be the 40th and 41st regular-season outdoor games and the third and fourth of the 2023-2024 season. The first two are the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, featuring Calgary at Edmonton on Oct. 29 and the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic, featuring Vegas at Seattle on Jan. 1.

It will be the first season with multiple Stadium Series games since 2016.

All four teams playing at MetLife Stadium are Stadium Series veterans. The Flyers have played in five, the Rangers in four and the Islanders and Devils each in one. The four teams were picked because of their proximity to the location.