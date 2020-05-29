Hopkins mentioned Jones and Thomas as his biggest competition, so let’s assume that those are the top three receivers in the game. Standing At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, with blazing speed, Jones may be the most physically gifted of the three. Thomas’ stats over his first four years in the league lead many to believe he has the crown. But Hopkins’ catch radius is among the best in the NFL. No matter how tight he is covered, it’s hard to win a one-on-one battle against Nuk.