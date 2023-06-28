Friends’ Central’s Avery Lewis named Pennsylvania girls track and field Gatorade player of the year

Avery Lewis, a track and field standout at Friends’ Central School, added another accolade to the list Wednesday when she was named the Pennsylvania girls track and field Gatorade player of the year.

The 5-foot-9 junior has won PAISAA titles in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and long jump this season. She also won the indoor New Balance Nationals title in the long jump and set the indoor state record with her winning leap of 21 feet, 2½ inches.

Lewis recently set the state outdoor long jump record of 20 feet, 9.5 inches at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor in June. In the 60-meter dash, she also set the state record in winning the state indoor title in 7.22 seconds, which ranked No. 3 in the country this winter.

She’ll enter her senior year as a combined five-time All-American in the 60-meter dash and long jump.

