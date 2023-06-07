Who’s the favorite to win this week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey?

The LPGA Tour makes its annual trip to the Atlantic City area this week as the 54-hole 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic begins Friday at the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, N.J.

There will not be a back-to-back winner on the LPGA Tour, as last week’s winner, 20-year-old phenom Rose Zhang, has final exams at Stanford to focus on before getting back on tour.

Another 20-year-old, Atthaya Thitikul, is the favorite to win this year’s ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Here’s a look at some of the favorites for this week’s tournament.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current as of the time of writing and subject to change.

ShopRite LPGA Classic odds

More than 125 golfers tee it up, but only 10 have odds of 25/1 or shorter to win the event.

Thitikul, who has six top 10s in eight starts this season, is the betting favorite at +600. Last year’s winner, Brooke Henderson, who won in a playoff, is third on the odds board at +1200.

Player Odds to win Player Atthaya Thitikul Odds to win +600 Player Hae Ran Ryu Odds to win +1100 Player Brooke M. Henderson Odds to win +1200 Player Georgia Hall Odds to win +1200 Player Hyo Joo Kim Odds to win +1200 Player Ayaka Furue Odds to win +1400 Player Ashleigh Buhai Odds to win +1600 Player Ruoning Yin Odds to win +2000 Player Aditi Ashok Odds to win +2500 Player Anna Nordqvist Odds to win +2500

Looking for more of a long shot? There are plenty, including Lindsey Weaver-Wright (66/1), who finished runner-up in last year’s playoff.

