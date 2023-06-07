Skip to content
Sports
Link copied to clipboard

Who’s the favorite to win this week’s ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey?

Last week’s winner, Rose Zhang, is not playing. But another 20-year-old is the favorite. Brooke Henderson, last year's winner, is in the field.

Brooke Henderson won last year's ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Brooke Henderson won last year's ShopRite LPGA Classic.Read moreMatt Rourke / AP
    by Jeff Neiburg
    Published 

The LPGA Tour makes its annual trip to the Atlantic City area this week as the 54-hole 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic begins Friday at the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, N.J.

There will not be a back-to-back winner on the LPGA Tour, as last week’s winner, 20-year-old phenom Rose Zhang, has final exams at Stanford to focus on before getting back on tour.

Another 20-year-old, Atthaya Thitikul, is the favorite to win this year’s ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Here’s a look at some of the favorites for this week’s tournament.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current as of the time of writing and subject to change.

ShopRite LPGA Classic odds

More than 125 golfers tee it up, but only 10 have odds of 25/1 or shorter to win the event.

Thitikul, who has six top 10s in eight starts this season, is the betting favorite at +600. Last year’s winner, Brooke Henderson, who won in a playoff, is third on the odds board at +1200.

Player
Atthaya Thitikul
Odds to win
+600
Player
Hae Ran Ryu
Odds to win
+1100
Player
Brooke M. Henderson
Odds to win
+1200
Player
Georgia Hall
Odds to win
+1200
Player
Hyo Joo Kim
Odds to win
+1200
Player
Ayaka Furue
Odds to win
+1400
Player
Ashleigh Buhai
Odds to win
+1600
Player
Ruoning Yin
Odds to win
+2000
Player
Aditi Ashok
Odds to win
+2500
Player
Anna Nordqvist
Odds to win
+2500

Looking for more of a long shot? There are plenty, including Lindsey Weaver-Wright (66/1), who finished runner-up in last year’s playoff.

Check out the full odds board at BetMGM.

Published 