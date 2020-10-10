Notes: The cut was set at 6-over-par 146, and that was one too many for Klara Spilkova, who was assessed a 2-stroke penalty for slow play at the par-4 15th hole. The par she made at the hole became a double bogey 6, dropping her from 5-over to 7-over, and she was unable to make a birdie coming in. … Two of the top 10 players in the world, No. 2 Nelly Korda and No. 6 Minjee Lee, both withdrew from the tournament due to injuries. Korda said on Twitter that she had back soreness. Officials did not disclose Lee’s injury.