Former champion Billy Stewart and fellow pro Blake Hinckley each shot a 4-under-par 66 to tie for the lead after Tuesday’s first round of the 117th Philadelphia Open Championship at the Country Club of York.

Stewart, the 2018 Open winner playing out of the Union League Liberty Hill, carded six birdies in his round over the 6,612-yard York layout. Hinckley, of Bidermann Golf Club, rebounded from a double bogey at No. 16 with birdies at his final two holes, giving him seven for the round.

Little Mill’s Troy Vannucci shot a 67, the lowest first-round score by an amateur and third place overall. A three-way tie for fourth consisted of professional John Pillar of Woodloch Springs and amateurs Michael O’Brien of LuLu and Hayden Moffat of Philadelphia Publinks. Mark Miller, the 2007 Open champ from Philadelphia Cricket Club, led a group of four players at 69.

The cut was at 5-over 75, reducing the field to 70 contestants for Wednesday’s second and final round of the Golf Association of Philadelphia major.

Women’s Golf Association of Philadelphia

Defending champion Samantha Perrotta and qualifying medalist Jackie Rogowicz each won their first-round matches in the 124th Philadelphia Women’s Match Play Championship over the Grace course at Saucon Valley Country Club.

Perrotta, of Philmont, defeated Karen Siegel of Commonwealth National, 5 and 4. Rogowicz, a Commonwealth National member who shot a 3-under-par 69 to lead Monday’s qualifying, posted an 8-and-7 victory over Eleanor Good of Gulph Mills.

Eight-time champion Meghan Stasi, a Tavistock member now living in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was defeated by Angelia Coleman of DuPont, 1-up.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches are scheduled for Wednesday, with the 36-hole championship match taking place on Thursday.