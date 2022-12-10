South Jersey figure skater Isabeau Levito had a “very prestigious goal” when she went to the Grand Prix Final in Torino, Italy, this weekend.

And indeed, she met that target to make the podium, winning silver.

Mai Mihara of Japan earned the gold, and Leona Hendrrickx of Belgium got the bronze.

At 15, Levito, of Mount Holly, was the youngest skater to qualify and the only American woman competing in the women’s event. She knew a medal was possible, if not likely.

It looked less likely Friday, when she placed fifth in the short program despite a clean skate. But despite a fall on a triple flip in Saturday’s long program, she had the second-cleanest program of the day. All six skaters made mistakes, and Levito’s beautiful spins and footwork elevated her score.