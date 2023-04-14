Sixers assistant coach Sam Cassell to interview for Houston Rockets’ vacant head coaching position

Sam Cassell is in the mix to return to the place where his NBA career started.

The Houston Rockets have been granted permission to interview him for their vacant coaching position, a league source confirmed Thursday. Cassell, a 76ers assistant coach, played 15 NBA seasons, his first 2½ in Houston. He and the Rockets are in the process of scheduling an interview.

This comes after Temple inquired about hiring him for its coaching job in March. The Owls hired Adam Fisher after learning Cassell wasn’t interested in leaving the Sixers at that time.

The Rockets job became available after Houston declined to pick up the fourth-year option on coach Stephen Silas’ contract. The Rockets finished 22-60 this season and 59-177 in Silas’ three seasons.

Cassell, 53, is in his third season as a Sixers assistant. He had worked closely with James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and former Sixer Ben Simmons.

In all, he’s spent the past nine seasons as one of Doc Rivers’ assistants. He spent six seasons an assistant coach under Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers. Rivers was hired by the Sixers within days after being fired by the Clippers at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. Cassell came with Rivers to Philly.

In addition to the Sixers and Clippers, he had and assistant-coaching stint with Washington Wizards.

Cassell played for the Boston Celtics under Rivers during the 2007-08 season. The Celtics won the NBA title in what was Cassell’s last season.