Imhotep Charter’s Semaj Bridgeman announced he has committed to play college football at Michigan.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker is ranked as the No. 5 player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2023 by 247Sports.com and is in the top 20 national rankings at his position. The four-star prospect had several scholarship offers from Power 5 programs since the spring of his freshman year. Bridgeman narrowed down his options at the end of his junior year to Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Rutgers, and South Carolina as his top six schools.

While establishing himself as one of Philadelphia’s rising football stars, Bridgeman began his high school career at Bishop McDevitt in Wyncote. He transferred to Archbishop Wood at the end of the 2020-21 school year after McDevitt closed because of a lack of financial funding and a decline in enrollment. Bridgeman is known for having solid speed and utilizing space to make consistent tackles.

» READ MORE: Why Semaj Bridgeman transferred to Imhotep and the linebacker is being recruited by top college programs

He decided to transfer to Imhotep this offseason in hopes it’ll prepare him for the collegiate level. Imhotep’s program, who made it to the PIAA Class 5A football championship last season, has prepared multiple football players for a Division I future, like Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney.

Bridgeman becomes the eighth recruit to join Michigan’s 2023 class and is the only player from Pennsylvania.