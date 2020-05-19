Here in New York, I have a great crew of expat Philadelphians. We have Philly bars (Wogies!), our annual Sixers trip (the New York Process Trusters), and my basement is one of our headquarters. It is where we watched the double-doink, and where we were crushed by Kawhi’s whatever that was. On one wall, there are four framed Inquirer covers - the day after the Phils won in 1980, same for the Sixers in ‘83, Phils again in ‘08, and, of course, the Birds ---- the champions of my lifetime. The Inquirer was the catalog of some of the best moments of my life, and still is. Also, it's worth noting the covers are arranged to hang three across, so there is room in the bottom row for two more. I am nothing if not hopeful.