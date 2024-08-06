NBA stars put on a show at the Rumph Classic, and Isaiah Wong is the main attraction

If the Philadelphia community was unfamiliar with Isaiah Wong, those who were in attendance Monday at the 19th annual Danny Rumph Classic championship certainly know the name now.

The 23-year-old guard, who graduated from Bonner-Prendergast and spent four seasons at Miami, was named Most Valuable Player for his thrilling 31-point contribution. From a 360 dunk to a deep three pointer at the top of the key, Wong put on a show in front of packed crowd inside the Community College of Philadelphia’s gymnasium.

“It was real fun,” Wong said after his FOE team beat the Rumph Center team, 110-87. “It was hard playing against all these players, all of them got a chip on their shoulder. They want to win the game. Playing in Philly, you’re going to get the Philly experience; playing hard, getting a little rowdy, getting a little physical, but it’s a great experience to be here.”

The Rumph Classic is a five-day pro-am basketball tournament in honor of Danny Rumph, who died from sudden cardiac arrest while playing basketball in 2005. The tournament raises funds and awareness for the Danny Rumph Foundation, which works on year-round initiatives to provide heart screenings and donating defibrillators to local Boys and Girls Clubs.

During halftime, on behalf of state Sens. Jimmy Dillon and Vincent Hughes, the foundation received a $75,000 check to continue its efforts. Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who has attended the Rumph Classic since it started at the Mallery Recreation Center, said this event also impacts the city’s youth.

“This is an opportunity to meet pros, take pictures with pros, and put themselves in a position to be inspired by some of the best athletes in the world,” Thomas said. “I love it, it’s amazing. We need more positive events like this in the city.”

Over the years, a number of NBA stars have shown up at the event, including Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, and Jalen Brunson. For Wong, this was his first time attending the classic, and he had the chance to play alongside P.J. Tucker and the Morris twins, Marcus Sr. and Markieff.

“It was a great experience seeing how they play throughout the game,” Wong said. “They’ve been in the NBA for multiple years and they really showed that [Monday], why they are in the NBA.”

Wong has always wanted to play in the event. The former two-time Catholic League MVP grew up in Piscataway, N.J., and played his first two high school seasons at Notre Dame in Lawrenceville. His family moved to the Philly area to benefit his basketball career.

He used to watch videos on social media of other NBA greats competing in the Rumph Classic. But experiencing the atmosphere firsthand as a competitor, Wong said, doesn’t compare to anything he could have imagined.

“It felt like playing in the Chosen League when I was back in high school,” he added. “It brought back old memories — everybody talking, everybody getting rowdy, everybody wants to have something to say. They’re not even on the court, but they just want something to say.”

Wong has spent most of the offseason training in Miami. He was picked 55th overall by the Pacers in the 2023 NBA draft but became a free agent after Indiana opted not to extend a qualifying offer. Wong’s rookie year was spent with their G League team, where he averaged 15.7 points in 45 games.

He joined the Phoenix Suns’ Summer League roster, where he appeared in five games, averaging 12 points and 1.2 assists.

“Playing in this city shaped me to be a better man. Try to be a dog with a chip on my shoulder,” Wong said. “It’s been a busy schedule. I’m heading back to Miami tomorrow to keep working out. You can’t let up right now, got to play your heart out.”

Whether fans were cheering for the professionals or amateurs, the Rumph Classic was a reunion for many, and that’s exactly what co-founder Mike Morak hopes for each year.

“This has been amazing, getting a chance to see a lot of people that you don’t get the chance to see all the time,” Morak said as he dabbed up a person walking by. “What I love is walking around the gym, giving hugs out — you never know these days, so just being able to see everybody is also what makes this so special.”