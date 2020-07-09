Even for training, Priore knows there will be many protocols, as the Ivy League works to phase in training, starting with smaller weight-lifting groups, moving toward what more resembles a practice. Priore said he talked to new Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski recently, how many of the issues are the same whether at the NFL or at Stefanski’s alma mater. Any sport, a locker room is built for a specific number, so it’s often impossible to practice social distancing in a room. He knows “the watchful eyes” that are going to have to be on his players, yet those watchful eyes can be vulnerable themselves.