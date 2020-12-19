If you objected to the Eagles’ decision to draft Hurts, you probably did so because of the inevitability of this cycle starting anew, and that, whenever he got his first start under center, the consensus on his performance would suffer from the same flaw that has previously led some of us to see the makings of a permanent answer in everyone from Jeff Garcia to Kevin Kolb. The Last Guy wasn’t The Guy. This Guy isn’t the Last Guy. Therefore, This Guy.