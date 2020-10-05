Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey’s postgame fight shouldn’t have been too much a surprise if you know the history between them. Odds are that the altercation had little to do with football.
After the Rams' 17-9 win against the Giants, videos emerged showing a pile of players separating Ramsey and Tate from an apparent altercation. It’s hard to decipher the players in the videos, but media members in the press box confirmed it was Ramsey and Tate.
Now, it makes a little more sense why Ramsey put a little extra into his big-time tackle on Tate that stopped a pivotal third-down conversion. That was personal.
Tate isn’t too fond of the Rams cornerback. Ramsey reportedly separated from his ex-girlfriend, who is Tate’s sister, while she was pregnant with their second child.
“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” Tate said after the breakup.
Ramsey quickly transitioned into another relationship, which Tate wasn’t too happy about. About a year ago, Tate made it clear that he was looking forward to the next time he saw Ramsey.
Ramsey has proven he’s not the type of guy to shy away. He’s turned himself into one of the most consistent trash talkers in the NFL.
A clear video hasn’t emerged showing Tate and Ramsey one on one after the game, and maybe that’s a good thing for their playing chances next week. Judging by the way Ramsey was pacing on the field after the altercation, this may not be the last chapter in Tate-Ramsey battle.
Whenever the Dallas Cowboys lose a game, you can scroll through your Twitter account and expect a video of Stephen A. Smith taunting them.
His video last night has gotten more than 2.5 million views after he teased the defense for allowing 49 points against the Cleveland Browns.
“49 points? That’s what those Cowboys gave up to those Cleveland Browns,” Smith said before laughing continuously.
The Cowboys are now 1-3 and their defense is a big reason for that. Teams have scored 138 points (34.5 per game) through the first four weeks against Dallas.
The good news for them is, no one else in the NFC East has more than one win, either.
We’re now at the point of the season where fans are starting to face reality. A Week 1 loss can be excused because it’s the first week. In Week 2, seeing team improvement is more critical than the win-loss result. A loss in Week 3 raises the eyebrow, but four consecutive losses makes fans put brown paper bags over their faces.
The Texans are 0-4 with one of the league’s most exciting young quarterbacks. The worst part is a trade with the Dolphins for Laremy Tunsil has them without a first- or second-round pick next season. Houston indeed has a problem.
Maybe Texans fans can find solace in the fact three of their four losses came to playoff teams from last season. The other loss came to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who likely would’ve been a playoff team with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger.
The next four games are against the Jaguars, Browns, Patriots and Lions. This is the best chance the Texans will get this season if they want their fans to reveal themselves.
It’s not just the Texans who are frustrated with the losses. The Lions are now 1-3 and the heat is on head coach Matt Patricia.
Patricia replaced Jim Caldwell as Lions head coach in 2018. In Caldwell’s final two seasons, the Lions had a 9-7 record. If a new coach inherits a team with a winning record, the goal should be to take that team to the next level.
However, the Lions have only regressed by having a 10-25-1 record since Patricia arrived.
Now people are getting impatient, and Patricia’s postgame comments didn’t help.
“I think when I came to Detroit, there was a lot of work to do and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Patricia said.
As expected, he got a lot of blowback for that.
Every other team in the NFC North has made the playoffs since Patricia took over. The Lions' last playoff berth was led by Caldwell in 2016.