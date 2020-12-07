Philly boxer Jaron “Boots” Ennis is taking another step up in competition. He’ll be fighting his toughest opponent yet when he battles South African Chris Van Heerden on Dec. 19 on Showtime in a 10-round welterweight match. The fight will take place in the bubble at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. and will be on the undercard of the Nonito Donaire-Emmanuel Rodriguez main event.