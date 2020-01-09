Jaron Ennis is fearless. He’s ready to fight any fighter anywhere, anytime. He’s just waiting on his shot..
The welterweight reigns from Philadelphia and is starting to make a name for himself by dismantling his opponents at 147 pounds. “Boots” Ennis is 24-0 with 22 knockouts. Now he has his next opportunity.
Ennis will face Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-1-1, 12KOs) on Friday, at Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort. The main event will feature Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin. The fights will be featured on Showtime at 9 p.m.
“I thank [Eyubov] for taking this, but Friday night I’m coming to do my thing and put on a show,” Ennis said. “Friday night, he’s going to see why nobody wants to fight me.”
The 22-year-old believes Eyubov, who hails from the central Asian country of Kazakhstan. is just the next fighter in his way. Ennis is the 13th-ranked welterweight in the World Boxing Organization, behind the likes of Terence Crawford and Philly’s Danny Garcia. He wants to fight three more times this year and eventually get his shot at the best.
“They know I’m here. It’s just, which one of them is going to fight me?” Ennis said. “The difference between me and these other fighters is, I don’t worry about what the critics say. I just go out and beat whoever they put in front of me.”
Ennis’ style is attractive. He’s a knockout artist with the skills of a technician who can make the fight last long enough for the viewers’ enjoyment. He is trained by his father, Derek “Bozy” Ennis, who also boxed. He also has two older brothers who have been involved in his career. Ennis’ style combines those of his dad and his brothers.
He’s also familiar with the history of his city.
There’s “nothing like a Philly fighter,” he said. "We’re hungry. We’re like a different type of breed.”
Ennis doesn’t know much about his next opponent, but one thing stood out to him. Eyubov is 5-feet-6-inches tall, giving Ennis a 4-inch height advantage and a nearly 9-inch edge in standing reach.
Eyubov’s career started strong, but he is winless in his last two fights. He packs a punch and has yet to be knocked out. His one loss was by unanimous decision.
Ennis wants to be the first to knock him out.
“We’re just going to set him up for the big shots and get him out of here,” Ennis said. “It’s just taking my time, using my jab, and opening him up for the big shot.”
Fighting in Atlantic City will be special for Ennis. He is expecting “the whole Philly” to make the 60-mile trip, and he knows he’s going to put on a show.
If Ennis wins, he plans on getting back in the ring by April. He believes he deserves a title shot by next year. He wants it so bad that he was back in the ring training two days after his last fight, against Demian Daniel Fernandez, in October.
“I want the world to know that Jaron “Boots” Ennis is here at the 147-pound weight division, and I’m here to take over,” Ennis said. "I’m going to keep winning, and they’re going to have to give me a title shot. I’m just waiting patiently.”