Jaron Ennis will fight in October at Wells Fargo Center as a bigger bout looms in 2026

Jaron Ennis will return to the Wells Fargo Center in October for a fight that should be a tuneup for the biggest bout of his career.

The 28-year-old Ennis (34-0, 30 knockouts) will debut at 154 pounds against Angola native Uisma Lima (14-1, 10 KOs), a 32-year-old who has never fought in the U.S. Ennis, a Germantown native, moved up to the junior middleweight division after winning a world title at welterweight.

Eddie Hearn, Ennis’s promoter and the CEO of Matchroom Boxing, said last week that he has a contract signed for Ennis to fight WBC interim junior welterweight champ Vergil Ortiz in January or February 2026. Ortiz (23-0, 21 KOs) is also expected to fight in October before meeting Ennis. Assuming they both stay undefeated, that fight will be the biggest test — and payday — of Ennis’ career.

The fight against Lima — which will be televised by DAZN — is a “final eliminator” for the WBC title, meaning the winner will become the No. 1 contender for the WBC title.

“These dudes can’t tie my shoes,” Ennis said. “I’m the best in the world and they know it. I want all the big names and belts.”

Ennis looked excellent earlier this year in Atlantic City when he stopped Elimantas Stanionis with a dominant performance at Boardwalk Hall. Ennis said afterward that he was the best boxer in the world and it was hard to argue. It was the first time in seven fights that Ennis’ opponent was considered a real challenge, which he said brought out a better fighter in himself.

He planned to stay at 147 pounds to become the unified champion, but scheduling those fights became difficult. The other champions, Hearn said, turned down big money to fight Ennis. So Ennis moved to 154 pounds, perhaps boxing’s most prominent division led by Terrence Crawford, who fights Canelo Álvarez in September in a megafight.

A win over Ortiz next year would put Ennis into the conversation to fight Crawford. First, he has to meet Lima in Philly.

“I cannot wait to see Boots at 154 pounds,” Hearn said. “Jaron was outstanding in what turned out to be his last fight at 147 pounds, but after listening to his body, it’s time to start the journey to two-weight glory, and I cannot wait to see what sort of animal this man will be at his new weight.

“But Oct. 11 is a real test. Uisma has consistently won fights on hostile territory, and the big-hitting African is coming to Philly to make a name for himself and take those big fights that are there for Boots next.”

