Jaron Ennis will defend his IBF welterweight title against Cody Crowley at the Wells Fargo Center

Jaron Ennis will stay home for the inaugural defense of his world title, giving South Philly its first title bout in more than 20 years.

Ennis (31-0, 28 knockouts) will defend his IBF welterweight title against Cody Crowley (22-0, nine KOs) on July 13 at the Wells Fargo Center. It will be the first title bout at the sports complex since Bernard Hopkins stopped Morrade Hakkar in March 2003 at the Spectrum. The Wells Fargo Center opened in 1996 but has yet to host a boxing card.

Ennis, a 26-year-old from Germantown nicknamed “Boots,” became a world champion in November when Terence Crawford vacated the title and moved to 154 pounds. He is trained by his father and grew up in the gym around two older brothers who became professional boxers. All but one of his last 21 wins has come via stoppage as Ennis emerged as one of the sport’s top prospects before becoming champion.

Ennis has long eyed a bout with Crawford, one of boxing’s biggest stars, and hopes to score that bout later this year. Ennis signed last month with Matchroom Boxing, the British-based promotion company owned by boxing power broker Eddie Hearn, in hopes that he could be more active. This fight will be Ennis’ first in nearly a year, and Hearn plans to have Ennis fight at least once more this year. The promoter is hopeful he can align Ennis against Crawford.