Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims is facing a possible suspension after punching Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
Technically, Wims punched Gardner-Johnson’s helmet, which makes his decision even more puzzling. He could’ve legally done the same thing to Gardner-Johnson’s helmet during a play, and he also could’ve hurt his hand, which is kind of a valuable asset for receivers.
Many people associated Wims' reaction to Gardner-Johnson’s dispute with Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller, but actually Wims and Gardner-Johnson had an earlier altercation when Gardner-Johnson ripped Wims' mouthpiece out.
Almost 12 minutes in real time passed between Wims' mouthpiece being snatched out and when he retaliated. That means Wims sat on the bench and had time to contemplate a decision that the Bears weren’t too happy about.
“That’s not how we roll here,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said.
It’s another example of the second person being caught, and in this case, it may cost Wims a fine or suspension.
A lot has been made of the Atlanta Falcons blowing leads, but the Los Angeles Chargers are making their own case. The Chargers led the Broncos 24-3 in the third quarter and lost, 31-30 in overtime.
This is the fourth straight game the Chargers have blown a double-digit lead, and they’re making history.
At least they have rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and his bright future to feel good about. He’s keeping them in games without half the offensive line and key defensive injuries.
Cam Newton hasn’t looked the same since his COVID-19 battle, and the Patriots record is reflecting that after a fourth straight loss.
This loss summed up the season perfectly. Just when New England had hope of a comeback and entered the red zone with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minute, Newton fumbled.
The Patriots were positioned to have the ball inside the 15-yard line with more than 30 seconds and a timeout remaining. A chip-shot field goal or a game-winning touchdown would’ve given the Patriots a chance to trim the Bills' division lead.
That fumble put the Patriots three games behind the Bills. It’s an unfamiliar scenario for New England, and it’s a downward spiral after a strong 2-1 start.
Many times when a football player is traded, he sends a heartfelt message thanking his previous team. That’s not what Avery Williamson did, but then again, not many players experience going from a winless to an undefeated team.
Williamson was traded to the Steelers from the Jets, and he seems pretty happy about it. He’ll replace Devin Bush, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.