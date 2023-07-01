Former Camden wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby commits to Texas A&M

Jaylan Hornsby, a four-star wide receiver from Winslow Township, N.J., who played last season at Camden, committed to Texas A&M on Saturday. He announced his decision live on Instagram.

Hornsby held offers from several schools, including Georgia, Michigan, Temple, and Penn State and had narrowed his choice down to the Aggies and Nittany Lions.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Hornsby is the No. 57 receiver nationally and the fifth-best player in New Jersey, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He’s the third receiver to commit to the Aggies’ class of 2024, which currently ranks 13th nationwide.

Hornsby caught 23 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns to help the Panthers to a 10-3 record.