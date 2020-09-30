Jeff Osberg of Pine Valley became only the second player in history to complete the Golf Association of Philadelphia career Grand Slam, firing a 4-under-par 68 to win the GAP Middle-Amateur Championship at LedgeRock Golf Club.
Chris Lange Sr. of Overbrook was the first to complete the career Grand Slam, which consists of the Mid-Am, the BMW Philadelphia Amateur, the Philadelphia Open and the Patterson Cup.
Osberg, 36, bogeyed the 10th hole and trailed first-round co-leader Andrew Mason by four strokes before finishing in 3-under with birdies at the 12th, 13th and 16th holes. He also got up and down for par from 67 yards out on No. 17, sinking a 5-foot putt for the save.
Osberg finished with a 36-hole score of 5-under 139, two strokes ahead of former champion Matt Mattare of Saucon Valley, who closed with a 71. Mason, of Huntingdon Valley, and the other first-round co-leader, Jason Wilson of Olde Homestead, tied for third at 142.
“I’m overwhelmed with joy," Osberg said on the GAP web site. “It’s something I’ve had my sights on now for years since it’s been a possibility. It’s been a big focus of mine. There have been so many great players in the Philadelphia area. To think I stand on top with Chris Lange, Sr., who is a great friend of mine, is special.”