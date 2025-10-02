Tickets are now available for a new PGA Champions Tour event in Lehigh Valley

Tickets are now available to purchase for next year’s inaugural Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic. The new PGA Champions Tour event will take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 at Lehigh Country Club in Allentown.

The event, featuring a field of 78 Champions players ages 50 and over, will be an annual three-round event held in Lehigh Valley every September. The event will include major championship winners, including Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, and Bernhard Langer.

Advertisement

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit local charities. The Valley Youth House and the Eagles Autism Foundation are among the organizations that benefit.

“The Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic speaks to our commitment to making a long-term positive impact on the Lehigh Valley and the surrounding areas. We have already received a level of feedback that speaks to excitement across the region,” said Nick Ragone, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Jefferson, via a press release. “We aim for this event to be among the most charitable and well-attended events on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule from the start.”

The Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic is offering ticket options starting at $15, as well as hospitality and pro-am opportunities for the tournament. Members of the U.S. Armed Forces (active duty, National Guard, reserve, and retirees), veterans, first responders, and individuals 17 years old and under, attending with a ticketed adult, will receivecomplimentary access to the tournament.

“The Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic provides an exciting opportunity for the Lehigh Valley and Greater Philadelphia and Northeastern Pennsylvania regions to experience a world-class golf tournament, with ticket options to accommodate a variety of fans,” said tournament director Tommy Sullivan in a press release.

“Additionally, this tournament will serve as a tremendous platform for the region, and beyond, by offering sponsorship, hospitality, and pro-am options that will allow corporations and individuals alike to gain benefit from, and enjoy, all the amazing attributes found in a PGA Tour Champions event.”

Those purchasing tickets, hospitality, or pro-am spots for the 2026 Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic, will be given priority access to tickets the following year. The public can visit jeffersonclassic.com for additional information and to purchase tickets.