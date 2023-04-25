Former Sixer Jimmy Butler believes Joel Embiid is the NBA’s MVP — and he’s been vocal about it

Jimmy Butler might not have left Philly on the best terms, but he has remained close with 76ers star Joel Embiid.

The Miami Heat star, who the Sixers traded in 2019, has been friendly with Embiid after games and over social media. And he’s also been a vocal supporter of Embiid as he nears an MVP award.

On multiple occasions, Butler has stated that he believes Embiid is this year’s MVP. After watching Embiid narrowly miss out for three years, Butler is convinced it’s the big man’s turn. In early April, Butler explicitly stated that Embiid was the MVP after he scored 52 points against the Boston Celtics.

And even after Butler posted 56 points on 67.7% shooting against the Celtics himself, he touted Embiid. Fans chanted “MVP” after the Heat’s Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Asked about the crowd’s coronation, Butler again gave a nod to Embiid.

“I don’t know about MVP,” Butler said. “I think that’s Joel, if I’m being brutally honest.”