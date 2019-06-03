San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan appears to be a bit upset with Jimmy Kimmel.
Ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors during Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday night, ABC aired a sketch featuring the DeRozan on Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night, despite the objections of the four-time All-Star and his agent, Aaron Goodwin.
The issue? DeRozan played nine seasons for the Raptors before being traded to the Spurs in July 2018 as part of the deal that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto. As a result, the star didn’t want his former association with the team highlighted by a sketch that was originally filmed in May 2018.
The sketch featured DeRozan promoting a fake product called the “Invisiball.”
“We found out a few days ago, and we alerted them immediately that it’s not something that we wanted them to do nor did DeMar want it on,” Goodwin told The Athletic on Sunday. “We felt it was extremely insensitive to the fact that DeMar’s (former) team is playing in the Finals. They made it clear to us that it was funny to them, although it wasn’t funny enough for them to use a year ago when they shot it. And apparently that’s all that matters to them.”
Representatives for Jimmy Kimmel Live! did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
DeRozan, who was drafted by Toronto No. 9 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, is the all-time Raptors leader in a number of categories, including games, points, and made field goals. DeRozan was also a core part of the team’s Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2016. After being traded to San Antonio, DeRozan told ESPN he was “extremely hurt” when he found out he was being traded away, and that he felt the team hadn’t been straight with him about his future after resigning as a free agent in 2016.
“I asked, ‘Was I going to be traded? Was there anything going on, if it was a chance I’d be traded?’ And on multiple occasions it was, 'No, it was nothing,’ “ DeRozan said.
Last week, DeRozan took to Instagram to quote lyrics from a new song by rapper Kevin Gates, writing, “Being alone makes you strong — I don’t need a friend…”
Despite his disappointment over the trade, DeRozan appears to have settled in with the Spurs, averaging 21 points per game last season (tying teammate LaMarcus Aldridge to lead the team ) and 6.2 assists per game. DeRozan was also one of just five players in the league to average 20 points, 6 assists, and 6 rebounds a game.
“It was great, a lot of great times," DeRozan told reporters earlier this month after the Spurs lost in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs to the Denver Nuggets.