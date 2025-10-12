Sixers’ Blue x White scrimmage showcases Joel Embiid’s health and a provocative two-big lineup

WILMINGTON — The 76ers’ annual Blue x White scrimmage is all about creating a relaxed setting and showing fans a sneak peek of what to expect during the season.

That’s precisely what happened Sunday afternoon inside at Chase Fieldhouse. The Sixers and their in-game operations staff provided a fan-friendly atmosphere, culminating in players signing autographs and posing for pictures.

But on the court, the Blue squad, consisting of the Sixers’ top nine players, showcased various lineup options. The Blue team went with a starting lineup of Kelly Oubre Jr., Dominick Barlow, Embiid, VJ Edgecombe, and Tyrese Maxey. Quentin Grimes and Bona were the two reserves, while injured players George (left knee) and Jared McCain (right thumb) watched from the bench.

The squad played, at times, with a three-guard lineup of Grimes, Edgecombe, and Maxey. The trio had success when paired with the tandem of Embiid and Bona during the scrimmage.

The lineup that stood out most featured reserve center Adem Bona alongside starter Joel Embiid.

“I think there’s kind of an open position at the four, especially right now with Paul [George] not being quite ready yet,” coach Nick Nurse said. “There’s a number of guys that we are trying to work into that spot. [Bona] is just another one. What do I like about it? Like you saw today, he’s probably going to be more of the five. He’s going to play down towards the basket and rim protect.”

In this pairing, the Sixers intend to incorporate drives to the basket that end with dumpoffs to Bona. They’ll also have high-percentage scoring plays where Embiid receives the ball at the elbow and dishes to Bona underneath the basket.

The Sixers believe Bona will help provide rebounding and rim protection. Meanwhile, Embiid, who, along with Nikola Jokić, is one of the league’s Top 2 centers, gets to display his shooting and passing skills.

“I think it would be awesome,” Bona said of the tandem’s potential success. “That has been my goal since I got drafted, to at some point share the floor with Joel. I’ve been working toward that, developing my game, how to be able to complement his game while I’m on the floor with him. … I’m really excited to see how that’s going to pan out.”

Bona playing the center position also takes some of the pressure off Embiid, who in April had his second left knee surgery in 14 months and third in nine years. Bona will be able to run the rim in transition while Embiid trails and faces the basket during possessions.

Despite standing 7-foot-2 and 280 pounds, Embiid is one of the team’s best three-point shooters. So his presence on the perimeter could help provide spacing for teammates.

“I think he brings a lot of dynamics to the team,” Bona said. “You know he’s going to bring a huge size presence in the paint. Also, offensively, he can utilize his skill work and everything. And also, rebounding just gives us more opportunities, the more the better, with the two of us.

“We are just going to bring new dynamics to the team.”