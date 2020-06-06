Jordan Laudato, a senior defensive end from West Chester Henderson, has made an oral commitment to Temple.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Laudato announced his decision on Twitter.
Laudato said he had 18 offers and narrowed it down to Temple, Villanova, and Buffalo.
“So many reasons [for choosing Temple] but I would say the main one would be that it was the place that felt most like home to me and felt like my best fit,” Laudato said in a text reply.
Laudato attended Temple’s camp last summer and that helped him feel comfortable with the program.
“That is where coach Stewart first saw potential in me to be able to play for Temple,” he said.
Laudato was referring to Walter Stewart, Temple’s defensive line coach.
Temple coach Rod Carey and his staff continue to place a priority on local recruiting. The Owls have six commitments for the class of 2021 and three of them are from the Southeastern PA/South Jersey area. The other local commits are St. Joseph’s Prep wide receiver Malik Cooper and running back Johnny Martin of Highland in Blackwood, NJ. (Martin has said that he is transferring for his senior year).
According to West Chester Henderson coach John Lunardi, Laudato has seen action on both sides of the line of scrimmage since his freshman year, but has played more defense and that is where he will play at Temple.
“He has continued to develop and work hard," Lunardi said. “I feel his best days are ahead.”