Harris Philanthropies, the foundation helmed by 76ers managing partner Josh Harris and wife Marjorie Harris, has made a six-figure donation to REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve probation and parole laws, systems and culture in the United States through advocacy and backing legislation.

“We are grateful for Josh’s generosity and support for our movement,” REFORM Alliance CEO Robert Rooks said in a news release. “Josh and the entire 76ers organization have been great allies in our work to create a justice system that holds people accountable while also providing a trajectory toward stability, employment and wellbeing. We appreciate their faith and investment in our work.”

The donation comes less than two months after the Sixers hosted a REFORM holiday event at the Wells Fargo Center for children who have been negatively impacted by unjust practices within the system, such as having a parent who has been incarcerated or had their probation extended because of a technical probation violation. Prior to the Sixers’ Dec. 15 game against Miami, those kids played a basketball game with celebrities including rappers Meek Mill (a REFORM co-founder and Philly native) and Lil Baby, had a Q&A session with coach Doc Rivers and watched the game from a VIP suite or courtside seats.

REFORM’s co-founders include Sixers co-owner and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Brooklyn Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai, CNN host Van Jones and entertainment mogul Jay-Z.

Since the organization’s launch in 2019, it has helped pass 13 bills across eight states and created new avenues for 500,000 people to exit the parole and probation system, according to a news release. The organization’s goal, according to the release, “is for people to reenter society with dignity, create meaningful pathways to work and equip them with the tools to succeed all while making families and communities safer and stronger.”

“It’s an honor to support my partner, Michael Rubin, Meek Mill and everyone who has contributed to REFORM’s efforts in driving change in our country,” Harris said in a release. “It’s especially humbling to see the impact REFORM has already had in Philadelphia. I’m proud to play a small part in helping to advance the incredible work they are doing and the impact they will no doubt continue to achieve.”