Worst of the worst: Jimmy Butler’s return for the first time playing his former team since his summer sign-and-trade with the Heat turned into a disaster. Butler was booed every time he touched the ball, but that was the least of his problems. To his credit, he played hard, but neither he nor his team could make enough open shots. The Heat also contributed 17 turnovers. Miami (11-4) is vastly improved, but this was one of those nights that Butler, who scored all of his 11 points in the first half, would like to soon forget.