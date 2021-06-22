It’s been 17 months since former World Boxing Association champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams lost his title to Jeison Rosario. His redemption fight was scheduled for Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta but has been postponed due to an injury to his left elbow.

Williams (27-2, 16 KOs) was scheduled to fight Brian Mendoza on the undercard of Showtime’s Gervonta Davis-Mario Barrios card. The extent of the injury and how it occurred was not announced.

This is Williams’ second postponed match since losing to Rosario. He was also due to fight in December 2020 against Dennis Hogan before his positive COVID-19 test canceled the bout.

» READ MORE: West Philly’s Julian Williams, once homeless, became a boxing champion for himself, by himself

So the wait continues for Williams, who is 31 but not lacking for confidence. He’s still one of the top contenders in the 154-pound super welterweight division.

“I’m the best fighter in the division,” Williams said on Thursday in a prefight press conference. “I just lost. That’s all. LeBron James and Michael Jordan had bad nights. I can have a bad night, too. I’m still the best in the division, and I’m anxious to get back in the ring.”