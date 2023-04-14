Penn football alum Justin Watson inks two-year extension with Kansas City Chiefs

Penn football alum Justin Watson inked a two-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to his agent, JL Sports.

It’s said the deal guarantees the two-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver $1.4 million, with a potential total payout of $6 million.

At the position, Watson is the gold standard for Penn football. He still holds the program’s records for career receptions (286), receiving yards (3777), and receiving touchdowns (33). He also paces the Ivy League in career 100-yard games (19) and consecutive games with a receiving touchdown (10).

Originally drafted by Tampa Bay, the Chiefs signed Watson to a one-year deal ahead of the 2022 season. With 315 offensive yards across 556 snaps last year, Watson established himself as a reliable presence on the field on that helped Kansas City reach Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles this past season.

Watson also won with Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.