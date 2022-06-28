Philly native Kahleah Copper, who won WNBA Finals MVP last season with the Chicago Sky, was named Tuesday as a reserve in the WNBA All-Star Game, making a second straight appearance.

Copper, a Prep Charter graduate who went on to play for C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers, will be joined by two teammates: guard Courtney Vandersloot and center Emma Meesseman.

Through 13 games, the 6-foot-1 guard/forward is averaging 14.0 points and 5.5 rebounds. She’s been efficient on offense, shooting 78.3% from the free-throw line and 43.8% from the field.

Copper, 27, signed a multiyear deal in January after a stellar season that led the Sky to their first WNBA championship. She started all 32 games, averaging 30.8 minutes, and led the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game.

Other reserve guards named Tuesday included the Washington Mystics’ Ariel Atkins, Phoenix Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd, Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard, and Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale.

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, who is from the Harrisburg area, also was among the reserves.

The WNBA All-Star Game will tip off at 1 p.m. July 10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

