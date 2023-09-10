Report: North Philly’s Kahleah Copper agrees to extension with Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky standout and North Philadelphia native Kahleah Copper is staying in the Windy City a bit longer, having agreed to a two-year extension on the final day of the WNBA regular season.

The news was first reported by Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Copper, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward, will earn $241,984 in Year 1 and $248,134 in Year 2, according to the report, for a total of $490,118.

The Year 1 figure is tied for the highest AAV for next season, while Copper is set to earn the third-highest total in the league in 2025, according to Spotrac.

Copper was named an All-Star for the third year in a row this season and is leading the Sky with a career-high 18.7 points along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Copper, who previously starred for the legendary C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers and attended Prep Charter, is averaging a career 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

The Sky (17-22) are in the playoffs for the fifth straight season, despite having lost several key players in the offseason. As the No. 8 seeds, they are set to face the host Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday (10 p.m., ESPN). Game 2 is next Sunday (3 p.m., 6abc).