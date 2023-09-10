Report: North Philly’s Kahleah Copper agrees to extension with Chicago Sky
Copper, one of the WNBA's brightest stars the last several seasons, previously starred at Prep Charter and Rutgers.
Chicago Sky standout and North Philadelphia native Kahleah Copper is staying in the Windy City a bit longer, having agreed to a two-year extension on the final day of the WNBA regular season.
The news was first reported by Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Copper, a 6-foot-1 guard/forward, will earn $241,984 in Year 1 and $248,134 in Year 2, according to the report, for a total of $490,118.
The Year 1 figure is tied for the highest AAV for next season, while Copper is set to earn the third-highest total in the league in 2025, according to Spotrac.
Copper was named an All-Star for the third year in a row this season and is leading the Sky with a career-high 18.7 points along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Copper, who previously starred for the legendary C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers and attended Prep Charter, is averaging a career 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.
The Sky (17-22) are in the playoffs for the fifth straight season, despite having lost several key players in the offseason. As the No. 8 seeds, they are set to face the host Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday (10 p.m., ESPN). Game 2 is next Sunday (3 p.m., 6abc).