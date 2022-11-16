When Kahleah Copper started playing basketball as a kid in North Philly, she never had the chance to be exposed to professional athletes, especially those who look like her.

Once the Chicago Sky star made a name for herself in the WNBA, winning Finals MVP in 2021 and making All-Star appearances in ’21 and 2022, Copper knew she wanted to give back to her hometown in hopes of inspiring the next generation of young female athletes.

While girls ages 8 to 9 years old were having a basketball practice at Marian Anderson Recreation Center in South Philly, Copper walked in, surprising the youth group. The first thing she told them as they rallied around her, gazing at the 6-foot-1 guard was “I didn’t have this growing up, and I want you guys to be successful.”

As part of Copper’s partnership with Gatorade, she donated $10,000 to the rec center, providing new equipment for the youth basketball program.

“Community is big, pouring into the community, because it also shaped who I am today,” said Copper, a graduate of Prep Charter. “It’s important for young girls that look like me and from where I’m from to see how they can also be successful at whatever it is that they want to do in life.”

After talking with the group, she helped run through shooting and ballhandling drills. While a few tripped over their feet and loose balls went into the bleachers, Copper got involved and lended them a hand, helping them rebound their shots.

Steve Bandura, the founder of the youth program at Marian Anderson, was grateful for the donation and to have Copper’s representation at the facility, especially as they try to expand their girls’ programs.

About two years ago, the center created a girls’ league for soccer and basketball. But before that, the girls participated on the boys’ teams. It’s where Mo’ne Davis, now a middle infielder at Hampton University, trained as a member of the Anderson Monarchs.

Bandura FaceTimed Davis while running through drills and asked, “Want to meet Kahleah Copper?”

Davis and Copper exchanged a laugh as Bandura handed her the phone. The two had never met each other, but they shared the connection of wanting to see the next cycle of female athletes have opportunities.

“It gives them examples of what they could be,” Bandura said about the younger girls in the Monarchs’ program. “Showing them what they could do if they stick with it. A lot of girls have no idea what’s out there.”

Copper believes the girls won’t forget this day. As practice wrapped up, the kids embraced the WNBA star with all their might — It didn’t seem like it would be one they’ll forget.

“I want to show them what’s possible,” Copper said. “When they see it, they know that this is something they can do. Just for them to be able to actually see, touch, and feel is important.”