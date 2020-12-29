Keith Jones estimates he has called around 70,000 races. His first was June 24, 1985 at Garden State Park. His last (as a full-time announcer) will be Wednesday at Parx Racing. There will be 10 races to call on the last day of racing at Parx in 2020, the last race of the day scheduled for 4:28 p.m., darkness beginning to shroud the track as the field of eight with their 391 lifetime starts is on the far turn, heading for the stretch, Jones’ 34-year career as the track’s announcer 30 seconds from its conclusion.