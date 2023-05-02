Kentucky Derby odds and post positions: Pennsylvania horse among favorites

A horse born and raised in Schuylkill County is among the favorites to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Angel of Empire, a 3-year-old from Blackstone Farm in Pine Grove, Pa., will run out of the 14th position. As of Tuesday morning, he had odds of 8-1 to win the 149th Kentucky Derby.

Angel of Empire was third on the odds board Tuesday, one day after after post positions were announced. Forte, who will run out of the 15th position, is the favorite at 3-1 and Tapit Trice (5) is 5-1.

Last year’s race was won by an 80-1 long shot, Rich Strike.

Here’s a look at the odds and post positions for Saturday’s Triple Crown race, which has a 6:57 p.m. post time.

Kentucky Derby odds and post positions

Horse/post position Odds Horse/post position (1) Hit Show Odds 30-1 Horse/post position (2) Verifying Odds 15-1 Horse/post position (3) Two Phil’s Odds 12-1 Horse/post position (4) Confidence Game Odds 20-1 Horse/post position (5) Tapit Trice Odds 5-1 Horse/post position (6) Kingsbairns Odds 12-1 Horse/post position (7) Reincarnate Odds 50-1 Horse/post position (8) Mage Odds 15-1 Horse/post position (9) Skinner Odds 20-1 Horse/post position (10) Practical Move Odds 10-1 Horse/post position (11) Disarm Odds 30-1 Horse/post position (12) Jace’s Road Odds 50-1 Horse/post position (13) Sun Thunder Odds 50-1 Horse/post position (14) Angel of Empire Odds 8-1 Horse/post position (15) Forte Odds 3-1 Horse/post position (16) Raise Cain Odds 50-1 Horse/post position (17) Derma Sotogake Odds 10-1 Horse/post position (18) Rocket Can Odds 30-1 Horse/post position (19) Lord Miles Odds 30-1 Horse/post position (20) Continuar Odds 50-1

Forte is trained by Todd Pletcher, the acclaimed trainer who also has two other horses in the mix: Tapit Trice and Kingsbairns (12-1).

Angel of Empire is trained by Brad H. Cox, who won the Derby in 2021 with Mandaloun (after Medina Spirit was disqualified). Cox also trained Essential Quality, the 2021 Belmont Stakes winner.