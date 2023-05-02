Skip to content
Kentucky Derby odds and post positions: Pennsylvania horse among favorites

Here are the odds and post positions for the 149th Kentucky Derby.

Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon lead the pack as they cross the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2022.
Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon lead the pack as they cross the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2022.Read moreCharlie Riedel / AP
    by Jeff Neiburg
A horse born and raised in Schuylkill County is among the favorites to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Angel of Empire, a 3-year-old from Blackstone Farm in Pine Grove, Pa., will run out of the 14th position. As of Tuesday morning, he had odds of 8-1 to win the 149th Kentucky Derby.

Angel of Empire was third on the odds board Tuesday, one day after after post positions were announced. Forte, who will run out of the 15th position, is the favorite at 3-1 and Tapit Trice (5) is 5-1.

Last year’s race was won by an 80-1 long shot, Rich Strike.

Here’s a look at the odds and post positions for Saturday’s Triple Crown race, which has a 6:57 p.m. post time.

Kentucky Derby odds and post positions

Horse/post position
(1) Hit Show
Odds
30-1
Horse/post position
(2) Verifying
Odds
15-1
Horse/post position
(3) Two Phil’s
Odds
12-1
Horse/post position
(4) Confidence Game
Odds
20-1
Horse/post position
(5) Tapit Trice
Odds
5-1
Horse/post position
(6) Kingsbairns
Odds
12-1
Horse/post position
(7) Reincarnate
Odds
50-1
Horse/post position
(8) Mage
Odds
15-1
Horse/post position
(9) Skinner
Odds
20-1
Horse/post position
(10) Practical Move
Odds
10-1
Horse/post position
(11) Disarm
Odds
30-1
Horse/post position
(12) Jace’s Road
Odds
50-1
Horse/post position
(13) Sun Thunder
Odds
50-1
Horse/post position
(14) Angel of Empire
Odds
8-1
Horse/post position
(15) Forte
Odds
3-1
Horse/post position
(16) Raise Cain
Odds
50-1
Horse/post position
(17) Derma Sotogake
Odds
10-1
Horse/post position
(18) Rocket Can
Odds
30-1
Horse/post position
(19) Lord Miles
Odds
30-1
Horse/post position
(20) Continuar
Odds
50-1

Forte is trained by Todd Pletcher, the acclaimed trainer who also has two other horses in the mix: Tapit Trice and Kingsbairns (12-1).

Angel of Empire is trained by Brad H. Cox, who won the Derby in 2021 with Mandaloun (after Medina Spirit was disqualified). Cox also trained Essential Quality, the 2021 Belmont Stakes winner.

