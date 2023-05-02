Kentucky Derby odds and post positions: Pennsylvania horse among favorites
Here are the odds and post positions for the 149th Kentucky Derby.
A horse born and raised in Schuylkill County is among the favorites to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Angel of Empire, a 3-year-old from Blackstone Farm in Pine Grove, Pa., will run out of the 14th position. As of Tuesday morning, he had odds of 8-1 to win the 149th Kentucky Derby.
Angel of Empire was third on the odds board Tuesday, one day after after post positions were announced. Forte, who will run out of the 15th position, is the favorite at 3-1 and Tapit Trice (5) is 5-1.
Last year’s race was won by an 80-1 long shot, Rich Strike.
Here’s a look at the odds and post positions for Saturday’s Triple Crown race, which has a 6:57 p.m. post time.
Kentucky Derby odds and post positions
Forte is trained by Todd Pletcher, the acclaimed trainer who also has two other horses in the mix: Tapit Trice and Kingsbairns (12-1).
Angel of Empire is trained by Brad H. Cox, who won the Derby in 2021 with Mandaloun (after Medina Spirit was disqualified). Cox also trained Essential Quality, the 2021 Belmont Stakes winner.