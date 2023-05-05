Who’ll win the 149th Kentucky Derby? Here are our staff’s picks

The 149th Kentucky Derby is set to go off at 6:57 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

The 20-horse field was altered Thursday when Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar were scratched.

The scratch moves Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hero, and King Russell into the field. He finished third in the Florida Derby and was second in the Fountain of Youth. He has two wins in seven career starts for trainer Dale Romans.

Our staff’s Kentucky Derby picks

Ed Barkowitz, sportswriter: 3-Two Phil’s, 5-Tapit Trice, 15-Forte, 4-Confidence Game Kerith Gabriel, senior editor: 5 -Tapit Trice, 1-Hit Show, 15-Forte, 16-Raise Cain Jeff Neiburg, sports betting editor: 14-Angel of Empire, 16-Raise Cain, 5-Tapit Trice, 2-Verifying. Luke Reasoner, senior designer: 15-Forte, 5-Tapit Trice, 14-Angel of Empire, 17-Derma Sotogake.

This article contains information from the Associated Press.