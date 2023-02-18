Five-time All-Star Kevin Love intends to talk to the Sixers after buyout in Cleveland

SALT LAKE CITY — Could the 76ers be in line to sign Kevin Love in the buyout market?

The Miami Heat are the frontrunners to sign the 34-year-old Love, according to ESPN. But reports are that the five-time All-Star intends to talk to the Sixers before making a decision.

The Cleveland Cavaliers completed the buyout of Love’s contract on Saturday. The final year of his deal is a guaranteed $28.98 million.

The Sixers (38-19) signed center Dewayne Dedmon on Tuesday in an attempt to shore up their frontcourt depth behind six-time All-Star center Joel Embiid. Love would be another solid addition. The hope is the power forward would give the Sixers an added shooter off the bench. However, he has struggled with his shooting this season.

In order to carve space for Love, the team would have to waive someone from their 15-man roster.

Love is averaging a career-low 8.5 points while shooting 38.9% from the field, including 35.4% on three-pointers.