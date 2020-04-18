“He was like the perfect employee -- great at what he did and a great attitude,” Anastasia said. “He’d do anything. I once had to send him to Atlantic City for an indoor bull riding competition. Nine out of 10 columnists would have told me they had something else to do that day. He went down and knocked it out of the park. He also had the ability to be funny in print. You could hear his voice in his writing and that’s a rare gift. He once wrote after an Atlanta pitcher could not make a start because of a sore buttocks that the guy was the first man in major-league history to be scratched by his own ass.”