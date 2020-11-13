This week’s college football slate is filled with postponements. More than half of the SEC’s games are postponed, and the Big Ten and PAC 12 are rescheduling games, too. The problem in the Big Ten and PAC 12 is that those schedules were made without bye weeks, so there wasn’t extra room to play rescheduled games. Even though the SEC had extra room, the postponements are adding up. LSU has two postponements with only one week in between the final SEC week and the SEC Championship.