When Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson think about coming back to Pocono Raceway, they certainly think about their racing successes — each has collected three wins at the track — but just as important to them are the experiences they’ve collected outside of their cars in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Johnson has been visiting Pocono for long enough now that he has developed routines for his trips, only to see them change. Each year, he used to play in the Blaise Alexander Golf Tournament. Alexander, a Montoursville, Pa., native, was killed in a 2001 wreck at Charlotte that rocked the racing world. His memory is still vivid for Johnson.
“To see [Alexander’s] name in the garage area is something that I always smile when I see or think about,” he said.
Nowadays, Johnson likes to take advantage of the track’s natural surroundings.
“The area is beautiful and amazing," he said. "I love to get out and enjoy the outdoors there.”
Busch feels similarly, albeit for different reasons. Ahead of the Gander RV 400 on Sunday at Pocono, he said he enjoys the unique environment that the family-owned racetrack creates for drivers and fans alike.
“The fun aspect of Pocono is how it’s a different local atmosphere and vibe with the track and its location," Busch said. "You know, the infield parties that are going on and the fans that come in from the big-city areas, there’s always new fans coming to Pocono, and that’s been the lasting impression on me over the years. It’s not the same, but it is the same. It’s always like we’re entertaining new fans at Pocono because of the draw that the track brings in.”
With regard to racing, though, Johnson and Busch come into the weekend on different trajectories. Johnson sits 17th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings, having collected one win, in February at The Clash, the first race of the regular season.
Despite having earned 10 top-10 finishes this year, Johnson has placed 30th in consecutive weeks at Kentucky and New Hampshire, but he’s far from unnerved.
“I’ve learned in this sport you have to let things roll off your back," Johnson said. "Monday, you learn your lessons from the weekend behind you, and you’ve got to move forward.”
In Busch’s case, he hopes he can keep doing what he’s been doing at Pocono. He is seventh in the Cup standings, finding his way to 13 top-10 finishes, including a win two weeks ago at Kentucky.
“It was huge for so many different reasons," Busch said of the victory. "With all the crew members at Ganassi that enjoyed their first win, that was the most gratifying feeling from it all. Then of course to beat my little brother [Kyle], who’s ultimately one of the top guys right now if he’s on top of his game, to beat him in a head-to-head race, you know, brother against brother, it’ll be one of those epic reels that they show for a long time. It was special to come out on top with that win.”
Despite the momentum, Busch knows that Pocono’s “Tricky Triangle” moniker is not one to disregard. The track races differently from year to year, and he believes that it’s the responsibility of drivers to account for that change to have a chance to win.
“Each year I go there, the corners change and the speed has to be found in other areas," he said. "I think what’s helped with my success is I haven’t stuck with one pattern. I just continue to try to adapt.”
Unlike Johnson and Busch, whose careers are likely closer to their respective ends than their beginnings, Bayley Currey is just getting started. Although he’s raced twice before at Pocono, the 22-year-old will represent Niece Motorsports for the first time this weekend, having joined the team in June.
He’ll be racing in Saturday’s Gander RV 150, and while he’s familiar with the fact that drivers have to adjust their styles at Pocono, he’s not overly concerned with intricacies, focusing on keeping it simple: “Just make it to the end, try not to make any mistakes, and everything should fall into place.”
New to his team, Currey of course is determined to do his best, but he’s also excited to soak in the atmosphere.
“It’s really cool to see the infield environment out there, and just racing, I love to go race with the other cars there because it’s just so difficult," he said. “I love that racetrack. It’s probably one of my favorite ones.”