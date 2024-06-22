Germantown Academy grad Kyle Garland withdraws from U.S. Olympic track and field trials

Kyle Garland, a Philly native and Germantown Academy graduate, is withdrawing from the men’s decathlon after it’s believed he suffered an injury, according to reports, at Saturday’s U.S. Olympic trials.

Through six events on Saturday, the 24-year-old held a second overall position with Heath Baldwin of Michigan State in first. On Friday, the first day of the Track and Field Olympic trails, Garland placed fourth in the 100-meter dash and 11th in the 400-meter dash.

He also had strong finishes in field events, placing third in the shot put, second in the high jump, and fifth in the long jump.

Garland, who competed at Georgia, won three NCAA indoor championships in the heptathlon. He qualified for the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., after setting the NCAA record in the decathlon (8,720 points).

Last year, he was the runner-up in the decathlon at the NCAA Championships, posting a No. 3 all-time collegiate score with 8,630 points.

