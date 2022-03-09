On Sunday, Sep. 18, the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) will return to the Philadelphia area for its 2022 championship game at Subaru Park in Chester, the home of the Union.

The city is no stranger to the league and its playoff excitement — established in 2019 by brothers Paul and Michael Rabil, the PLL last appeared at Subaru Park in 2021 for the semifinal round of the playoffs, which saw the Whipsnakes and Chaos clubs advance to the championship. The league held its inaugural championship game in 2019 between the Whipsnakes and Redwoods.

Philadelphia Wings and Whipsnakes attackman Matt Rambo scored the overtime game-winning goal in the 2019 championship.

“Subaru Park has hosted some of the most memorable moments in our league’s history, from the Whipsnakes’ Championship victory in 2019 to Chaos’ semifinal upset of Atlas in 2021,” Michael Rabil said. “We’re proud to return to Philadelphia for our 2022 Championship.”

The championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Single-day tickets will be available for purchase in late March and registration for pre-sale is open now.

In addition to its appearance at Subaru Park, the PLL will be making 14 stops on its tour from June to September. The PLL is made up of eight teams that are not tied to specific markets that tour through different cities.

“Union Sports & Entertainment and the Philadelphia Union are proud to welcome the Premier Lacrosse League to Subaru Park for the 2022 Championship,” Union president Tim McDermott said. “We are confident lacrosse fans across the Delaware Valley will have an unforgettable gameday experience.”

In addition to Rambo, several other Wings have played for PLL clubs in the summer, including Trevor Baptiste (Atlas), Blaze Riorden (Chaos), and Ben McIntosh (Waterdogs).