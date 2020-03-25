Matt Harvey was a Cy Young candidate in 2013. He missed 2014 due to Tommy John surgery and after a resurgent 2015 season (2.71 ERA), Harvey hasn’t had an ERA below 4.86. He’s currently a free agent. Syndergaard won a World Series game as a 22-year old phenom and followed that with a 2.60 ERA in 2016. He suffered a partially torn lat muscle in 2017 that limited him to seven starts, and his ERA has increased each season since. Zack Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and now he’s pitching for the Phillies. And Steven Matz has battled elbow and shoulder problems since 2015.