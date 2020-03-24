Kamali Thompson, former Temple Owl, USA Olympic fencing candidate: “First and foremost, the most important thing is to keep everyone safe during this time. Unfortunately for me, this is difficult to digest. Trying to make the Olympics is by far the most difficult process I’ve ever endured. Hearing one more year of competition, which requires serious financial sacrifices, two-a-day practices, and a flexible schedule for domestic and international travel will be difficult to maintain while finishing my rotations and traveling for orthopedic surgery residency interviews. However, this newfound obstacle will provide a new opportunity to improve as an athlete and display the strength and tenacity required to become an Olympic athlete.”