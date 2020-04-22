Brown’s point only holds validity for so long. It has been three years and Simmons has shown little development from three-point range. Just look around the league at his counterparts: Lonzo Ball has jumped from 30.5% made threes as a rookie to 38.3% in his third season, and even Markelle Fultz has went from 15 three-point attempts in his Sixers career to 30 made threes this season.